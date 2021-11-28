Cibernautas lograron capturar en vídeo el momento exacto en el que el terremoto de 7.5 de magnitud azotó a Perú hoy a las 5:52 a.m.

El simo se pudo sentir en gran parte del país y de Sudamérica, según informó en el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Nacional (COEN).

Al momento las autoridades peruanas reportaron varias personas heridas y decenas de damnificados.

El terremoto ocurrido a las 5:52 a.m. también destruyó al menos una iglesia y siete viviendas, mientras que otros once inmuebles también sufrieron desperfectos.

VIDEOS: