Vídeos del momento en que potente terremoto azota a Perú
El sismo tuvo una magnitud de 7.5 y fue sentido hasta en Ecuador.
PUBLICIDAD
Cibernautas lograron capturar en vídeo el momento exacto en el que el terremoto de 7.5 de magnitud azotó a Perú hoy a las 5:52 a.m.
El simo se pudo sentir en gran parte del país y de Sudamérica, según informó en el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Nacional (COEN).
Al momento las autoridades peruanas reportaron varias personas heridas y decenas de damnificados.
El terremoto ocurrido a las 5:52 a.m. también destruyó al menos una iglesia y siete viviendas, mientras que otros once inmuebles también sufrieron desperfectos.
VIDEOS:
🚨 Moment a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern #Peru. pic.twitter.com/edGaCKvx9l— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) November 28, 2021
A 7.5 Earthquake hits Peru this morning pic.twitter.com/CZjP65m2O5— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) November 28, 2021
PERU : VIOLENT EARTHQUAKE MAGNITUDE 7.5 ROCKS. NORTHERN PERU !Police cars revolving light#BreakingNews #Video #Earthquake #Sismo #Terremoto #viral #viralvdoz #TremblementDeTerre #trending # pic.twitter.com/1uYvD13IyM— ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) November 28, 2021
An #earthquake #sismu with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred in #Peru. The focus was located at a depth of 112 km. The epicenter was located at a distance of 37 km from the city of Barranca. Tremors were felt in #Peru, #Ecuador, #Colombia. pic.twitter.com/GF7xDOhr6m— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) November 28, 2021
Preliminary 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru. pic.twitter.com/E1R5FYURdb— Memet Aksakal (Eng) (@Fixer_Turkey) November 28, 2021
#Breaking— Ψ ABYSS Chronicles (@AbyssChronicles) November 28, 2021
⭕ A magnitude 7.5 #earthquake struck #Peru early Sunday morning.
The earthquake's epicenter was reported in the #Amazonas region but was also felt in the capital of #Lima and other neighboring towns. #quake #sismo #temblor #terremoto#video pic.twitter.com/K2MB5NSMqW