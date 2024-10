🚨 GOOD NEWS: TPA TO REOPEN AT 8 A.M. FRIDAY 🚨



🛑 We remain closed to the public today



🔨 Repairs to our campus are underway



✅ We're working with our partners to make sure staff can return safely



✈️ Check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates pic.twitter.com/CqxUkvpRGe