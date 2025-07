[July 23rd] 🤧Moderate/high concentrations of Saharan Dust will continue across the area.🥵🥵Heat Advisory in effect from 10 AM through 4 PM AST for the urban and coastal areas of PR.🌬 Increasing winds will promote breezy to locally windy conditions. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/TUIbS7hfD9