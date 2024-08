🥵A Heat Advisory is in effect for N and W PR.

⛈By the PM hours, a tropical wave will reach the islands, enhancing the rainfall & thunderstorm activity a bit more.

🏊A moderate risk of rip currents for the N & E coastal areas of PR, Vieques, Culebra, and USVI.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/rqSY5r0cDw