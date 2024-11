JT & Spida put on a SHOW in #EmiratesNBACup action 🤝



Tatum: 33 PTS, 6 3PM, 12 REB, 7 AST

Mitchell: 35 PTS, 3PM, 8 REB



Celtics move to 12-3 (and 1-1 in East Group C 🏆) as the Cavs' historic 15-0 start to the season comes to a close. pic.twitter.com/93dFh4ViOj