I am looking forward to closing out the year with a statement on December 11 at Madison Square Garden and putting my stamp on prospect of the year. 🇵🇷🔥#críaboricua #watchmerise#TeamXander#SangreNueva #youngking @sweatboxboxing @trboxing @TheGarden @TheLeorever @FTWRBrand pic.twitter.com/ga1hmWtAWL