Irad Ortiz, Jr. @iradortiz currently with 76 stakes victories in 2022 at 14 different racetracks.



37 were won in NY and 12 in KY.



Eight of the added-money events had a purse $1 million plus.



Has two stakes opportunities today at Parx.



