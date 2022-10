The highly anticipated end of #WTTXinxiang is about to arrive, where a pair of champions will be crowned.



The only question is - who will be holding those coveted #WTTCupFinals trophies ? 👀



Find out LIVE in less than 30 minutes 👉our YouTube channel OR https://t.co/n3fDYgQHFx pic.twitter.com/WcoR9FACQr