Ayden Owens-Delerme



2022 NCAA Decathlon Champion

8457 points | =Meet Record (Ashton Eaton, Oregon)



First Razorback to win NCAA decathlon title

Improved his collegiate best in decathlon 400m to 46.10



Fourth person to claim NCAA Heptathlon & Decathlon titles in same year