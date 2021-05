🏆 BIG TEN CHAMPION 🏆



Ayden Owens is the Big Ten decathlon champion with 8,238 points!



And he did it in style:



✔️ Michigan record

✔️ Big Ten Championships record

✔️ #2 score in Big Ten history

✔️ #17 in @NCAATrackField history

✔️ #2 in the NCAA this year