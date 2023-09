Successful title defence for Tobi Amusan🇳🇬to retain her #DiamondLeague title for the 2nd consecutive year💎

She finished with a season’s Best of 12.33s ahead of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn🇵🇷 (12.38s), Kendra Harrison🇺🇸(12.44s) and Danielle Williams🇯🇲 (12.47s) pic.twitter.com/aTNH7QELnG