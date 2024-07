12.47s!!🔥🔥



Jasmine Camacho-Quinn 🇵🇷 clocked a time of 12.47s (-0.2) to win the women's 100mH at the Gyulai István Memorial.



She finished ahead of Nia Ali 🇺🇸 who ran 12.54s and Maribel Caicedo 🇪🇨 in 12.69s. pic.twitter.com/ie6LiiEZIh