YOUR FAVOURITE KARATE PICS ARE HERE!



The best 📸 of Day 1⃣ are here just for you!



Let us know which one is your favourite❗️



FULL GALLERY👉https://t.co/HkoakZZ9NS#Karate 🥋 #KarateDubai2021 #KarateWorldChamps pic.twitter.com/m76JRoX1NG