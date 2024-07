She's that girl! 🙌



Olympic champion @JCamachoQuinn 🇵🇷 powers to a meeting 100m hurdles record of 12.39 and immediately goes to congratulate @NadineVisser_ 🇳🇱, second in a Dutch record of 12.46!#FBKGames #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/3uL6lVwZGB