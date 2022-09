Cuba gets its second win at NORCECA Final Six Women’s Volleyball Cup after defeating Puerto Rico in five exciting sets.



Best Scorers

C. Tarin (14) 🇨🇺 - 23 pts

A. Cese (12) 🇨🇺 - 22 pts

G. Collazo (15) 🇵🇷 - 23 pts

G. Collazo (15) 🇵🇷 - 23 pts

S. Enright (7) 🇵🇷 - 21 pts