Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 takes the win over Suriname 🇸🇷 to finish 3rd in pool B and move into the quarterfinals at the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship



🇵🇷 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-21) v 🇸🇷



Top scorers

Klistan Lawrence (2) 🇵🇷 19pts

David Pinas (6) 🇸🇷 10pts pic.twitter.com/JRLn0UQomh