Puerto Rico prevails in a 🖐-set thriller at the Pan Am Cup 3-2 (25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 20-25, 19-17) over Mexico for their 2nd win

Best Scorers:

Gonzalez (7)🇲🇽 27pts

Vargas (15)🇵🇷 19pts

Molina (9)🇵🇷 15pts

Rodriguez (9)🇲🇽 13pts



