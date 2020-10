View this post on Instagram

#repost @mayorpaul ・・・ It was an honor to recognize a celebrity that gives back in a big way. @marjodsousa has come to Ontario multiple time in order to help @unidosporlamusica_ raise funds for underserved families in times of need, especially during the holidays. I applaud her tireless work in entertainment, and even more her dedication to return to Ontario and help year after year. God bless you and thank you! @rossydsousa @chelshotz @ontario_debra_porada @alanwapner @ontariotownsquare 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be an essential part on helping our community in the city of Ontario, I feel extremely honored to have received this award as the first latina with such merit, thank you Mayor Paul Leon.