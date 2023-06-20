Physicians need timely access to patients’ diagnostic test reports to make accurate clinical decisions and deliver positive health outcomes. Depending on the type of tests, clinical laboratories collect multiple samples and process them in a repetitive and manually intensive manner, resulting in long wait times and cumulative delays.

Puerto Rico Clinical Reference Laboratory, by contrast, delivers results within a day through its all-in-one, high-throughput automation testing unit.

The total automation laboratory can perform over 300 validated clinical tests across multiple specialties using a single test tube of a blood sample. It eliminates the inefficiencies in diagnostic workflows by streamlining collection, processing, and results. The main lab is open 24 hours/7 days a week to accommodate all tests.

“We are the sole clinical reference laboratory serving the biggest Caribbean population and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” says Carlos González, CEO of Puerto Rico Clinical Reference Laboratory, formally named Laboratorio Clínico y Referencia M. Landrón. “The beauty of our automation testing unit is its rapid turnaround time. Same-day result delivery enables physicians to make therapeutic decisions faster.”

Puerto Rico Clinical Reference Laboratory offers diverse laboratory tests in areas like hematology, urinalysis, autoimmunity, molecular chemistry, complex esoteric, and DNA testing. It handles high sample volumes to the tune of over 50,000 tests per day, serving over 6,000 patients daily. Performing tests in-house helps retain the sample quality and reduce transportation costs, along with our 22 carriers who transport samples to and from the labs.

Puerto Rico Clinical Reference Laboratory’s integrated laboratory delivers patients their test results. It also has portals where patients, doctors, and clinical laboratories can easily access reports through email and fax, and download them via their username and password. They work with over 700 independent labs in Puerto Rico, including the local hospital.

Puerto Rico’s community of patients, doctors, and clinical laboratories can count on Puerto Rico Clinical Reference Laboratory as a one-stop diagnostic testing facility for all their clinical testing needs.