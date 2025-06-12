Día 1: Jueves 19 de junio

7:30 a.m. en adelante

Registro, segundo piso y Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Desayuno, Ballroom A y B, tercer piso

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Radiografía del Consumidor, Ballroom A y B, tercer piso

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Almuerzo: Radiografía del Consumidor, Exhibit Hall A

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores, Exhibit Hall B y C

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Coctel MIDA Flamenco Party, Terraza, tercer piso

Día 2: viernes 20 de junio

8:00 a.m. en adelante

Registro, Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Programa educativo, Meetings Rooms 103 y 104

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

MIDA Business Preshow/Rueda de Negocios, Exhibit Hall B y C

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Almuerzo de Premiación de la Industria, Ballroom A, tercer piso

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores, Exhibit Halls B y C

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Coctel MIDA 45th Anniversary Party, Ballroom A, tercer piso

Día 3: sábado 21 de junio

10:00 a.m. en adelante

Registro, Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Asamblea General de Socios, Meeting Room 103

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Premiación de empleados destacados de la industria, Mezzanine, segundo piso, Exhibit Hall B

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Exhibidores, Exhibit Halls B y C

*Programa sujeto a cambios.