Programa de convención*
MIDA Conference & Food Show 2025
Día 1: Jueves 19 de junio
7:30 a.m. en adelante
Registro, segundo piso y Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Desayuno, Ballroom A y B, tercer piso
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Radiografía del Consumidor, Ballroom A y B, tercer piso
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Almuerzo: Radiografía del Consumidor, Exhibit Hall A
12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores, Exhibit Hall B y C
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Coctel MIDA Flamenco Party, Terraza, tercer piso
Día 2: viernes 20 de junio
8:00 a.m. en adelante
Registro, Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Programa educativo, Meetings Rooms 103 y 104
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
MIDA Business Preshow/Rueda de Negocios, Exhibit Hall B y C
11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Almuerzo de Premiación de la Industria, Ballroom A, tercer piso
12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores, Exhibit Halls B y C
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Coctel MIDA 45th Anniversary Party, Ballroom A, tercer piso
Día 3: sábado 21 de junio
10:00 a.m. en adelante
Registro, Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Asamblea General de Socios, Meeting Room 103
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Premiación de empleados destacados de la industria, Mezzanine, segundo piso, Exhibit Hall B
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores, Exhibit Halls B y C
*Programa sujeto a cambios.
