Puerto Rican star Adriana Diaz reflects on her season so far and her ambition to cement her spot at the year end #WTTFinals 🔛



Will the WR12 secure enough ranking points at #WTTMuscat to move one step closer to her goal? Find out soon from 2 - 8 Oct ⌛️#PingPong #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/QorHRo08qv