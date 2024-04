Jamal Ellis Carballo of @fduknightsmvb is the AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Player of the Week. The sophomore smashed 25 kills and hit .450 in FDU’s win over Sacred Heart after posting 21 kills a day earlier against Merrimack.

