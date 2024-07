PUERTO RICO IS IN THE VCC SEMIFINALS!



The Caribbean team beat Kenya 3-0 in the #FIVBChallengerCup opener.



📺 Matches are LIVE ON https://t.co/ZfA7bfOsjq.



📰 Full info on https://t.co/N2amflxhCd



🏐 #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/EoMOfqtZmP