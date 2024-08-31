GeoEnviroTech, Inc. (GET) is a utility locator company from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico with more than twenty-three years of experience performing subsurface utility surveys using a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Pipe and Cable Line Locators (EM) and Acoustic locators.

GET also performs precision excavation using Air-Knife and Soil Vacuum. This is a nondestructive technique that exposes different types of utilities without damaging them. GET is a fully insured company, including Professional and Pollution Liability.

GET also is an environmental drilling contractor with more than 30 years of experience in soil and groundwater sampling, environmental site investigation and remediation. We own the only sonic drill rig on the island. Sonic drilling can collect representative samples from basically any type of subsoil conditions.