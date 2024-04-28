This year marks the 15th year anniversary of PharmPix Corporation. Since its inception in 2009, PharmPix has proven to be a leading provider of pharmacy benefit solutions with its innovative technology and care for people.

PharmPix was founded by Jaime Figueroa, Dr. Martty Martínez, Iván López, and Herminio Correa. These four successful healthcare veterans shared a vision to revolutionize an industry often criticized for its lack of transparency and customer loyalty.

Herminio Correa, CIO, remarks on their goal of developing PharmPix, “we wanted to create a system that was flexible and could adapt to our clients’ needs. To give them more functionality, while passing on savings, motivated all of us to succeed”. With the integration of all their knowledge and experience, what was built is so much more.

PUBLICIDAD

PharmPix has grown to become a globally recognized brand in the pharmacy benefit management industry, serving more than 750,000 lives. They currently have over 150 employees with offices in Omaha, Nebraska; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; and Irving, Texas. PharmPix offers a variety of services for their clients, which refer to as “being powered by PharmPix”. PharmPix offers full-service pharmacy benefit management, a claims-processing technology solutions for health plans, TPA’s, government entities, and other PBMs.

Dr. Martty Martinez, 0resident and chief pharmacy officer, remembers the beginning. “One of the most difficult things was to create a retail [pharmacy] network without existing members. Dealing and contracting with the pharmacy owners and chain pharmacies was hard. But now we have a coast-to-coast network with over 65,000 pharmacies.”

One of the major contributions PharmPix has brought to its clients is savings. “We have consistently provided a decrease in drug costs for our clients. Five to 15 % in the first year alone,” remarks Iván López, CFO. Continued savings, coupled with a flexible adaptable technology platform, has led to PharmPix’s outstanding customer loyalty.

Lopez continues, “we have had consistent compounded growth of 15-20 % since 2009. With that growth, we are investing in our people.” PharmPix has a warm, familial-style culture called their “Pharmily” that has led many employees to stay on board since the beginning.

At the heart of PharmPix is not only their people but their state-of-the-art technology, OneArk™. The system plays a crucial role in addressing the inefficiencies of most PBM offerings by being triggered at the point of sale. This allows an improved member experience and clinical outcomes from the start.

PUBLICIDAD

The OneArkTM System is a proactive, preventive, and accurate platform designed to give clients the necessary flexibility to satisfy any plan design or reporting needs. It supports a range of clinical programs and offers reporting and analytical tools for decision support and the management of quality and costs of any pharmacy benefit program.

Looking to the next milestone, specialty drug spending is a major hurdle. Dr. Martínez remembers when drug treatments were only around thousands of dollars per year. Now they can be over $1M per year. But he confidently states that “PharmPix has a solution.” And they do. The PPx Specialty HUB is the most comprehensive solution to manage specialty drug costs and offers 30-40 % savings. Through the PPx Specialty HUB, members are identified at the point of sale and are routed to a dedicated call center with a single point of contact to identify the best price and source for the member’s script, providing exceptional service and turnaround time.

PharmPix is a technology company that cares about the clients it serves, just as much as its own. When asked about how success is achieved, CEO Jaime Figueroa, states, “bring on talented, dedicated people. We are very grateful for that. That is our key to success.”