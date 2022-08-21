Jueves, 25 de agosto

8:00 a.m.

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 m.

Radiografía del Consumidor 2022 / Consumer X-Ray 2022

Ballroom

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Corte de cinta

Exhibit Hall B

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Almuerzo Radiografía del Consumidor / Lunch Consumer X-Ray

Exhibit Hall A

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B & C

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Coctel / Cocktail

MIDA Summer Party

Artista invitado: Cuenta Regresiva

3nd Floor Terrace

Viernes, 26 de agosto de 2022

8:00 a.m. en adelante

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Programa Educativo / Educational Program

Meeting Room 103 & 104

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Reunión Socios AGRANEL

Meeting Room 101

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MIDA CONECTA / Business Match-making Pre-Show

Exhibit Halls B & C

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Almuerzo Premiación de la Industria / Lunch Awards Ceremony

Ballroom B

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B & C

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cóctel / Cocktail

MIDA Viva Las Vegas Party

Artista invitado: DJ King Arthur & Algarete

Ballroom B

Sábado, 27 de agosto de 2022

8:00 a.m. en adelante

Registro / Registration

Foyer Exhibit Hall

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Asamblea General de Socios

Meeting Room 103 & 104

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Exhibidores / Tradeshow

Exhibit Hall B y C

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Premiación Empleados Destacados / Employees Award Program

Mezzanine segundo piso

Exhibit Hall

Programa Educativo

  • Price Point para un plan de promociones rentables
  • Presentador: Miguel López
  • Fusionworks
  • The evolution of Quick E-Commerce
  • Presentador: Troy Beeler
  • The Future Commerce Initiative (FCI)
  • Transformar y adaptar nuestros portafolios de marcas en tiempos inflacionarios
  • Presentador: Adolfo Gaffoglio
  • IPSOS
  • The economics of the shelf (Panel de Expertos)
  • Google Search & YouTube en la toma de decisiones de los consumidores
  • Presentador: Laura Riesco
  • Growth Digital Puerto Rico
  • Building Winning Teams through Cultural Transformation
  • Presentador: Julio Gómez
  • Campbell Snacks