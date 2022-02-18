*Program is subject to change

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022

PRE-CONGRESS MEETING

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Registration Opens

Area: San Juan Foyer

Pre- Congress Meeting

Area: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Infant Feeding in Cow’s Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA)

Speaker: Leonardo Hormonza, MD

Non CME Activity

7:15 p.m.

2022 Congress Acknowledgment Recognition Ceremony

Recipient: Iris Cardona, MD

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022

CME Credits for Friday: 6.5 hours

7:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Registration Opens

Area: San Juan Foyer

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast and Learn

Room: Miramar Ballroom

8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Welcome and Introduction

Area: San Juan 5-8

Carmen I. Suárez Martínez, MD, FAAP SPP

President

Gerardo J. Tosca Claudio, MD, FAAP

Program Chair

COVID-19 UPDATE SESSION

Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Experience of Covid Vaccine in Children and Adolescents

Speaker: Iris R. Cardona, MD

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Epidemiology of Pediatric Covid Population in Puerto Rico

Speaker: Lourdes Pedraza, MD

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The Rise of Depression and Anxiety in Pediatric during the Covid Era

Speaker: Karen Martínez, MD

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4

GENERAL PEDIATRICS

Moderator: TBA

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Case Presentation When You Suddenly Stop Walking: New Onset Neurologic vs Somatic Disordes

Speakers: Nerian Ortiz, MD, Marisel Vázquez, MD & Eduardo Labat, MD

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dengvaxia: What Healthcare Professionals Need to Know

Speaker: Joshua M. Wong, MD

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom

Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Approaches to Fever in Infants

Speaker: Jahzel González, MD

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Influenza: What’s New and What You Can Do

Speaker: Inés Esquilín, MD

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Child Abuse in Pediatrics

Speaker: Tagrid Ruiz, MD

3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4

3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Airway Concerns and When to Refer

Speaker: Carlos González Aquino, MD

3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

“Frank Rodríguez, MD Lectureship” Watch Out for Asthma Mimickers in Pediatrics

Speaker: Wilfredo De Jesús, MD

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Evaluation and Treatment of Acute Eye Injuries

Speaker: Ricardo Rodríguez, MD

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Depression: Diagnosis, Pharmacology and Therapy Updates

Speaker: Lely Nazario, MD

5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Zika Outbreak Aftermath: Status, Progress, Concerns and New Insight

Speaker: Luisa Alvarado, MD

Closing Remarks

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022

CME Credits for Saturday: 7 HOURS

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Registration Opens & Exhibit Visits Area: San Juan Foyer

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

GENERAL PEDIATRICS

Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Allergy Testing: Who Needs It and What Does It Mean?

Speaker: Nicole Díaz, MD

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Adolescents

Speaker: Yailis Medina, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Chest Wall Deformities: Identification and Surgical Option Treatments

Speaker: Víctor Ortiz, MD

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

AAP Address Speaker: Dr. Moira Szilagyi

10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

ADHD for the Primary Care Provider

Speaker: Ingrid Casas, MD

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Recognizing and Treating of Facial Nerve Palsy in Children

Speaker: Mayela Díaz, MD

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Undescended Testis: When to Refer

Speaker: Luis Báez, MD

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pediatricians Recognition Award

Speaker: Carmen I. Suárez, MD & SPP Board of Directors

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom

Symposium I: Antibiotics

Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

JLDM License Requirement | 3 hours*

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Evaluation and Care of Pediatric Bone and Joint Infections

Speaker: Zoe Rodríguez, MD

Update in Appendicitis: New Modalities in Treatment

Speaker: Awnar Abdul, MD

Pediatric Stewardship Program: Why is Important?

Speaker: Mariawy Riollano, MD

3:30 p.m. – 3:45p.m.

Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4

Symposium II: Abstract Presentations

Room: Miramar | Moderator: Olga Rodríguez de Arzola, MD

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Oral Presentation of Abstracts by our Residency Training Programs

Speakers: Residents and Fellows of the ACGME Accredited Pediatrics Programs

Program. Jury: TBA

NETWORKING ACTIVITY

(Not Designated For CME Credit)

Area: Bella Vista Terrace | Activity Outdoors

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For Registered Participants Heavy hors d’oeuvres& Cocktails

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2022

CME Credits for Sunday: 5 hours

7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Registration

Area: San Juan Foyer

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Catholic Mass

Room: Laguna

7:30 a.m. – 830 a.m.

Breakfast Room: San Juan 1-4

GENERAL POTPOURRI SESSION

Room: San Juan 5-8 | Moderator: TBA

8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Vasculitis Alphabet Soup: HSP. ANCA, SLE

Speaker: Maricarmen López, MD

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Climate Change 101: What Every Pediatrician Needs To Know

Speaker: Gredia Huerta, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Too Early, Too Late: Normal and Abnormal Variations of Pubertal Development

Speaker: Marina Ruiz, MD

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Birth Control Evidence Based Update for Primary Care

Speaker: Keimarie Méndez, MD

10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Coffee Break at Exhibit Hall Room: San Juan 1-4

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Renal Transplant Program in Puerto Rico

Speaker: Nilka de Jesús, MD

11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

IBD in Pediatrics

Speaker: Antonio del Valle, MD

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

STD’s in Adolescents in the Rising: What has changed and How to prevent it?

Speaker: Pamela Silen, MD

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Cannabis: Can it be Used in Pediatric Patients?

Speaker: Lcdo. Carlos Cardona

12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lunch Room: Miramar Ballroom

Adjourn

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

SPP 2022 Assembly 2024-2026 Tenure Elections