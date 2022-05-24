Logo de la SPED ( Suministrada )

Friday, May 27, 2022

Research Symposium in Memory of Dr. Francisco Aguiló

Moderator: Myriam Allende, MD

3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Registration

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Oral Presentations - Endocrinology Fellows

Saturday, May 28, 2022

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Update in the Management of Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children

Carlos Leyva, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Approach to the Patient with Hypercalcemia

Loida González, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Management of Type 1 Diabetes in Adults: A Consensus from the ADA/EASD

Marielly Sierra, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Early Biomarkers as Predictors of Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression

Margarita Ramírrez, MD

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Controversies in the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids for CV Risk Reduction

Peter Toth, MD

1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Questions and Answers

1:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Adjourn & Lunch

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

SPED Ordinary Meeting - SPED Members

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Moderator: Ana Lúgaro, MD

7:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Inpatient Diabetes Management in the Postoperative Period

Janet Colón, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Is There a Role for Androgen Therapy in Women?

Ektar Kapoor, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Update in Diabetic Neuropathy

Zahira Lugo, MD

10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

New Treatment Strategies for Familia Hypercholesterolemia

Peter Toth, MD

Questions and Answers

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Adjourn & Lunch

Monday May 27, 2019

Moderator: Leticia Hernández, MD

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Diabetes Technology in Pediatrics: What’s New and What to Expect in the Near Future

Marina Ruiz, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Molecular Testing and Personalized Thyroid Cancer therapy

Noridza Rivera, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Diagnosis and Management of Fatty Liver Disease: A Case Based Approach

Bárbara Rosado, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Questions and Answers All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Operative and Postoperative Management of Obesity

Marcia Alayón, MD

Milliette Alvarado, MD

12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Questions and Answers - All Faculty

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Adjourn & Lunch

Sponsorship Statement (Joint)

This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint sponsorship of The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.

The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians Provider No. 0007249. The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines with the Provider No. 016-DC20-JLDM. Ponce School of Medicine is accredited by the PuertoRico Office of Regulation and Certification of Health Professionals (PR-ORCHP), Provider No. 00018.

Credit Designation

The Ponce Medical School Foundation submitted this educational activity for a maximum of 14 credits AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for physicians, subject to approval. The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Costs

Scientific Session - Registration Fees

Before May 18

Scientific Session - SPED Member with membership up-to-date (Member and partner) No charge



MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures) $300.00



One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN $100.00



Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident (In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration) No charge



After May 18

Scientific Session - SPED Member with membership up-to-date (Member and partner) No charge



MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures) $350.00



One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN $130.00



Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident (In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration) $50.00



All registrations are conditioned to availability. Registrations without payment will not be processed.



For information & registration: spedpr.com / Educational Partners: Tel. 787-646-0780