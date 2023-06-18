Programa de Convención
El MIDA Conference & Food Show 2023 se celebrará del 29 de junio al 1 de julio, en el Centro de Convenciones de Puerto Rico
Jueves, 29 de junio de 2023
7:30 a.m. en adelante
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Radiografía del Consumidor 2023 / Consumer X-Ray 2023
Ballroom
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Corte de cinta
Exhibit Hall B
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Almuerzo Radiografía del Consumidor / Lunch Consumer X-Ray
Exhibit Hall A
12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Cóctel / Cocktail
MIDA Havana Nights
3rd (or second?) Floor Terrace
Viernes, 30 de junio de 2023
7:30 a.m. en adelante
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program
Meeting Room 103 & 104
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
MIDA Business PreShow
Exhibit Halls B & C
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Almuerzo Premiación de la Industria / Lunch Awards Ceremony
Ballroom B
Global impact of inflation; Technology & the future of retail
Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) President & CEO, John Ross
12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cóctel / Cocktail
MIDA Moulin Rouge Party
Ballroom B
Sábado, 1 de julio de 2023
8:00 a.m. en adelante
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Asamblea General de Socios
Meeting Room 103 & 104
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B y C
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Premiación Empleados Destacados / Employees Award Program
Mezzanine segundo piso
Exhibit Hall
