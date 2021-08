Yadier Molina's career records among #Cardinals Catchers:

- Gold Gloves (9)

- Hits (2,089)

- RBI (983)

- Runs (744)

- TB (3,004)

- XBH (572)

- GP (2,119)

- PA (8,176)

- Trails HR by 4 (168 to 172)



Most Postseason Hits (101) & GP (101) by any STL player