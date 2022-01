🇮🇹 @VolleyLube with a huge step towards the next phase of #CLVolleyM!

"We will prepare mentally and physically for the next important matches!", top scorer (16pts) Gabriel Jose GARCIA FERNANDEZ



📺#CLVolley22 Season Pass for 14.99€. Subscribe now to https://t.co/VACdKnrzEe pic.twitter.com/LHgAmdQAHa