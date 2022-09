Puerto Rico with second win at NORCECA Final Six Women’s Volleyball Cup after defeating United States 3-1



Best Scorers

B. Abercrombie (11) 🇵🇷 - 18 pts

K. Ocasio (22) 🇵🇷 - 17 pts

A. Skinner (27) 🇺🇸 - 19 pts

S. Samedy (34) 🇺🇸 - 11 pts



